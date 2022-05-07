Maharashtra records 253 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

on Saturday reported 253 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the last week of March, and one death, the state health department said. It took the infection tally in the state to 78,79,054 and to 1,47,846. On March 25, 2022, the state had reported 275 new cases. So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 since previous evening.

The state has an active caseload of 1,277 now. Mumbai led with 172 new cases, while the lone death was reported in Satara district. on Friday had recorded 205 new infections including 117 in Mumbai but zero pandemic-related deaths.

Health department data showed that the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent. Tally of tests carried out in the state reached 8,03,55,072 with 29,658 samples tested since Friday evening. Maharashtra's figures: New cases: 253, Deaths: One, Active cases 1,277, Tests: 29,658.

