JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Data story: India logs 3,805 new cases; death toll rises to 524,024
Business Standard

China reports 345 fresh Covid cases, 253 in Shanghai in last 24 hours

Due to the rise in Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant, China is going through its worst outbreak which will impact freight costs and global inflation, said a local media report

Topics
China | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

ANI 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker conducts antigen testing for an elder resident in Shanghai (Photo via AP/PTI)

China on Friday reported 345 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, said the National Health Commission in its report released on Saturday.

Out of 345, 253 were confirmed in Shanghai, Xinhua reported.

Despite the severe risk to the country's economy, China's controversial Zero-Covid Policy continues to remain in place to contain the surge of COVID-19 infections as Xi Jinping refuses to change course.

With a tremendous rise in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant, China is going through its worst outbreak which will impact freight costs and global inflation, said a local media report.

Moreover, China's much-publicized "Zero-Covid" strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic is also falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020 as well as adding to the country's economic woes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 07 2022. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU