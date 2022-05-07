China reports 345 fresh Covid cases, 253 in Shanghai in last 24 hours

on Friday reported 345 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, said the National Health Commission in its report released on Saturday.

Out of 345, 253 were confirmed in Shanghai, Xinhua reported.

Despite the severe risk to the country's economy, China's controversial Zero-Covid Policy continues to remain in place to contain the surge of COVID-19 infections as Xi Jinping refuses to change course.

With a tremendous rise in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant, is going through its worst outbreak which will impact freight costs and global inflation, said a local media report.

Moreover, China's much-publicized "Zero-Covid" strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic is also falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020 as well as adding to the country's economic woes.

