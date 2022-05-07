India reports 3,805 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Nearly half of Biden's 500 mn free Covid-19 tests still unclaimed
US CDC projects over 62,000 Covid-related deaths in coming 4 weeks
Health ministry dismisses media reports on 'undercounting' of Covid deaths
Kerala records 1,193 new Covid-19 cases, 72 deaths in 24 hours
Adityanath stresses on conducting more tests to slow down Covid-19
-
India reported 3,805 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases of the disease in the country to 20,303 and the overall tally to 4,30,98,743, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The data released at 8 am also showed that 22 fatalities -- 20 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour period, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,024.
The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, the ministry said.
A total of 84.03 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, including 4,87,544 a day ago.
An increase of 615 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload, which now stands at 20,303.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,54,416, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, the data showed.
The cumulative number doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190 crore.
India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23, 2021.
The 22 new fatalities include 20 from Kerala and one each from Karnataka and West Bengal, the data showed.
A total of 5,24,024 Covid deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,845 from Maharashtra, 69,210 from Kerala, 40,103 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,177 from Delhi, 23,508 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU