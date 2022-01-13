Covid-19: MP logs 4,031 new cases, three deaths; active tally at 17,652

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,14,473 on Thursday with the addition of 4,031 cases, while the death toll increased to 10,543 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.
The state's positivity rate stood at 5.1 per cent as against 4.5 per cent on Thursday, when the state had recorded 3,639 coronavirus cases, he said.
The recovery count stood at 7,86,278 after 782 people were discharged from hospitals during the day.
There are 17,652 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the official said.
Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,104 and 863 cases, respectively, in the past 24 hours.
As 78,240 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 2,45,93,299, he added.
A government release said that 10,67,20,192 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,44,943 on Thursday.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,14,473, new cases 4,031, death toll 10,543, recoveries 7,86,278, active cases 17,652, number of tests so far 2,45,93,299.
