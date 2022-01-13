Rising trend of Covid cases continues in Haryana with 7,591 new infections

There was no let up in the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in Haryana, with 7,591 fresh infections and two fatalities reported on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at over 35,979.

With a fatality each reported from Faridabad and Ambala districts, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,085, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 8,20,107.

Meanwhile, the worst-hit Gurgaon district on Thursday reported yet another big surge with 3,031 cases.

Faridabad (1,107), Panchkula (701), Karnal (285), Sonipat (420) and Ambala (647) were among other districts which continued to register a spike in Covid cases.

The recovery rate was 94.38 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the cumulative recoveries so far after the outbreak of pandemic were 7,74,020.

Notably, has witnessed a surge in Covid cases during the past over a fortnight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)