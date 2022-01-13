Coronavirus pandemic: Punjab sees six more deaths, over 6K cases

Six people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, while 6,083 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,42,182, according to a medical bulletin.

A death each was reported from Patiala, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Mohali, raising the the toll due to the pandemic to 16,708 in the state.

The number of active cases climbed to 30,384 from 26,781 on Wednesday.

The state's positivity rate was 17.02 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, 914 was recorded in Mohali, followed by 776 in Patiala, 731 in Amritsar, 670 in Ludhiana and 514 in Jalandhar.

The number of patients requiring oxygen support shot up to 460 from 290 on Wednesday.

Nineteen critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,330 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,95,090, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,338 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,641.

With no death reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll stood at 1,084.

The positivity rate was 20.80 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 5,816 while the number of recoveries was 65,741.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration decided that hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and eating places would be allowed to function up to 10 pm.

However, kitchens of these premises will be allowed to remain open up to 11 pm and no home delivery is allowed after 12 midnight, according to an official statement.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees in government offices in Chandigarh shall be exempted from attending office but they are required to work from home, it said.

