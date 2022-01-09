Maharashtra reports 133 new Omicron cases, tally crosses 1,000-mark

-
ALSO READ
Top Headlines: RBI flags crypto risks; India could witness Omicron surge
WHO Europe urges caution during holidays amid double coronavirus surge
US witnesses a double coronavirus surge as omicron variant advances
Naidu calls for sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
Asia keeps Omicron variant at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 133 new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the total of such cases in the state to 1,009, health officials said.
As many as 439 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state to date.
Of 133 new cases, reports of 130 infections were received from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, while three reports were received from labs in Gujarat, officials said. Of new cases of the Omicron variant, 118 were reported from Pune city, eight from neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, three from Pune rural, two from Vasai-Virar and one each from Ahmednagar and Mumbai. Mumbai has reported the highest 566 Omicron cases in the state so far, followed by 201 in Pune city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU