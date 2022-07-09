Arunachal Pradesh records 25 new Covid-19 infections; case tally at 64,648

-
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,648 on Saturday as 25 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.
The coronavirus death toll, however, remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The northeastern state, which had remained COVID-free for the last couple of months, witnessed a sudden surge in cases since July 1, the SSO said.
Namsai district recorded the highest number of new cases at 11, followed by Lohit (six), and two each from Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and Changlang, the official said.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 125 active cases, while 64,227 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including one on Friday. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 99.35 per cent, Jampa said.
Lohit district has the highest number of active cases at 56, followed by West Kameng (19) and Namsai (16).
The state has so far tested 12.76 lakh samples for coronavirus, including 137 on Friday, Jampa added.
