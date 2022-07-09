Active Covid-19 cases cross 500-mark in Jharkhand after four months

The number of active COVID-19 cases crossed the 500-mark in after around four months as 132 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said on Saturday.

The fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,36,516. The toll, however, remained unchanged at 5,321 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The state now has 542 active cases, while 58 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,30,653.

Ranchi has the highest number of active cases at 172, followed by 114 in East Singhbhum district, of which industrial city Jamshedpur is a part, and 61 in Deoghar.

The capital city recorded the highest number of new cases at 58, followed by 20 in Deoghar and 19 in East Singhbhum.

Meanwhile, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan on Friday reviewed the progress of compensation disbursement to next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,042 applications of the dependents regarding compensation have been approved and payments made to them, officials said.

