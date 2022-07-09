Active Covid-19 cases cross 500-mark in Jharkhand after four months

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
Jharkhand records 70% turnout in third phase of panchayat elections
Maharashtra records 536 Covid-19 cases, no deaths; active cases cross 2,500
Covid vaccines administered in India cross 1.65-bn mark
KCR to leave for Jharkhand to extend aid to kin of Galwan martyrs today
-
The number of active COVID-19 cases crossed the 500-mark in Jharkhand after around four months as 132 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said on Saturday.
The fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,36,516. The toll, however, remained unchanged at 5,321 as no fresh fatality was reported.
The state now has 542 active cases, while 58 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,30,653.
Ranchi has the highest number of active cases at 172, followed by 114 in East Singhbhum district, of which industrial city Jamshedpur is a part, and 61 in Deoghar.
The capital city recorded the highest number of new cases at 58, followed by 20 in Deoghar and 19 in East Singhbhum.
Meanwhile, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan on Friday reviewed the progress of compensation disbursement to next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19.
A total of 1,042 applications of the dependents regarding compensation have been approved and payments made to them, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU