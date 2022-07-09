Covid-19 cases surge in Assam with 294 fresh infections, two more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 4,189 fresh cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 3,677 new cases, 20 more people die
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 1,028 new cases, 18 more deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 267 new cases and 6 more deaths
-
Assam continued to register a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases as 294 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in the last five months, a health bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.
Two more patients also succumbed to the infection, it said.
The COVID-19 tally has increased to 7,26,244 as the fresh cases were detected from 2,625 samples that were tested, with positivity rate as high as 11.20 per cent.
On Friday, the state had logged 273 infections, with the positivity rate at 10.38 per cent.
Assam has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since mid-June after a lull of over four months.
The 200-mark in daily spike in cases was breached after nearly five months on July 6 when 210 cases were reported with positivity rate at 10.14 per cent.
Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 92 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 42 in Kamrup (Rural), 25 in Darrang and 18 in Dibrugarh.
The two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, pushing the overall toll to 6,642.
Another 1,347 patients have died due to other reasons since 2020.
The active caseload in the state has risen to 1,370, an increase from 1,138 the previous day.
A total of 7,16,883 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 60 in the last 24 hours, with the discharge rate at 98.71 per cent, the bulletin said.
The state has thus far tested over 2.84 crore samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 2.14 crore people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU