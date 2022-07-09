Covid-19 cases surge in Assam with 294 fresh infections, two more deaths

continued to register a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases as 294 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in the last five months, a health bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.

Two more patients also succumbed to the infection, it said.

The COVID-19 tally has increased to 7,26,244 as the fresh cases were detected from 2,625 samples that were tested, with positivity rate as high as 11.20 per cent.

On Friday, the state had logged 273 infections, with the positivity rate at 10.38 per cent.

has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since mid-June after a lull of over four months.

The 200-mark in daily spike in cases was breached after nearly five months on July 6 when 210 cases were reported with positivity rate at 10.14 per cent.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 92 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 42 in Kamrup (Rural), 25 in Darrang and 18 in Dibrugarh.

The two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, pushing the overall toll to 6,642.

Another 1,347 patients have died due to other reasons since 2020.

The active caseload in the state has risen to 1,370, an increase from 1,138 the previous day.

A total of 7,16,883 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 60 in the last 24 hours, with the discharge rate at 98.71 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has thus far tested over 2.84 crore samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 2.14 crore people.

