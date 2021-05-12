Maharashtra reports 46,781 new Covid cases, 816 deaths, 58,805 recoveries

Maharashtra reported 46,781 new



COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an uptick from 40,956 a day ago, and 816 deaths, the health department said.

The caseload increased to 52,26,710, while death toll reached 78,007, it said.

On Tuesday Maharashtra had reported 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths and 71,966 recoveries.

Of 816 fatalities, 387 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 193 last week and the rest even before that but were added to the tally on Wednesday.

As many as 58,805 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total of recoveries to 46,00,196.

Maharashtra now has 5,46,129 active cases.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 88.01 per cent from Tuesday's 87.67 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.49 per cent, the department said.

The positivity rate is still 17.36 per cent, it added.

Mumbai city saw2,104 new cases, an increase from 1,717 a day ago, taking its tally to 6,81,233. The state capital's fatality count rose to 13,972 with 66 new deaths.

The Nashik division reported 6,494 new cases and 137 deaths. The majority of infections were reported from Nashik city (1,225) and Ahmednagar district (2,381).

Out of 137 fatalities in Nashik division, 41 and 34 people died in Nashik city and rural parts of Nashik district, respectively, while 22 patients died in Ahmednagar district.

The Pune division reported a surge in cases with Pune rural area accounting for 4,363 cases out of 12,903.

Other districts and main cities in the division also reported cases in four digits - 2,021 in Pune city, 3,152 in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, 1,276 in Solapur rural and 1,958 in Satara district.

Out of 125 deaths in the division, 40 were reported from Pune city, 33 in Pune rural, 31 in Solapur rural and 16 in Satara, the department said.

The Kolhapur division reported 5,073 new cases and 72 deaths. Kolhapur and Sangli districts contributed 1,599 and 1,375 cases, respectively.

Kolhapur and Sangli districts reported 26 and 18 deaths, respectively, while 15 deaths were reported in coastal Sindhudurg district.

Aurangabad division added 2,159 cases while 61 succumbed to the infection, 25 of them in Jalna district.

The Latur division added 2,908 COVID-19 cases of which 1,258 came from Beed district alone. Out of 108 deaths in the division, 50 were reported from Beed, 20 from Osmanabad, 18 from Nanded and 12 from Latur district.

Akola division reported 5,042 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,553 in Buldhana district and 1,099 in Amravati.

Also, 65 deaths were reported in the division of which Yavatmal, Akola and Amarawati districts accounted for 14, 13 and 12fatalities, respectively.

The Nagpur division's caseload went up by 5,384, including 1,466 in Nagpur city and 1,131 in rural parts of Nagpur district. The city also accounted for 35 of 119 deaths in the division.

With 2,52,167 tests conducted in the state during the day, the tally rose to 3,01,00,958.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 52,26,710; new cases 46,781; death toll 78,007; discharged 46,00,196; active cases: 5,46,129; people tested so far 3,01,00,958.

