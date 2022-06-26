Maharashtra reports 6,493 new Covid cases in a day; active count at 24,608

-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,493 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, all in Mumbai, taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the toll to 1,47,905, an official said.
He said the cases that could not be tabulated due to a glitch in the ICMR portal on Saturday were also added to the tally for the day, due to which the caseload had ballooned by 6,493.
The active caseload in the state is 24,608, he said.
The overall count of recoveries stood at 77,90,153 until now.
The latest report by the BJ Medical College in Pune stated that three patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 sub-variant have been found in Mumbai.
All the samples were collected in the June 10-20 period. With this, the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases have gone up to 54.
Mumbai reported 2,771 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 11,07,449 and the fatality count to 19,599.
A state health department bulletin stated that Mumbai region reported 4,804 cases, followed by Pune division with 1,060, Nashik region 150, Kolhapur division 102, Aurangabad 52, Latur 63, Akola 79 and Nagpur 183.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: fresh cases 6,493, total cases 79,62,666, death toll 1,47,905, active cases 24,608, total tests 8,18,52,653.
Maharashtra reports 6,493 fresh Covid-19 cases today; Active caseload at 24,608 pic.twitter.com/ya1Zxy5bxZ— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022
