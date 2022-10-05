JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra's Thane records 40 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 302

As many as 40 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,45,189, a health official said on Wednesday

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

As many as 40 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,45,189, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, there are currently 302 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,962, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,33,653.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 10:44 IST

