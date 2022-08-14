Karnataka records 1,329 Covid-19 cases, five deaths; active tally at 10,105

on Saturday reported 1,329 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities in the state to 40,29,446 and 40,144 respectively, the health department said.

The department said in its daily COVID bulletin that 1,614 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,79,155 till date. Active cases stood at 10,105.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 791 fresh.

There were 55 fresh cases in Hassan, 50 in Ballari, 46 in Raichur, 38 each in Dharwad and Mysuru, and 30 in Davangere.

Dharwad reported two deaths while Ballari, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga had one death each while 27 districts had zero fatalities. Bidar had zero infections and no fatality on Sunday.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.26 per cent, the department said.

As many as 31,154 tests were conducted, those included 22,967 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.82 crore till date.

There were 47,299 inoculations, taking the total vaccination tally to 11.73 crore so far, the department said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)