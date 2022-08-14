JUST IN
Karnataka records 1,329 Covid-19 cases, five deaths; active tally at 10,105
'One MLA, One Pension' scheme notified, will save Rs 100 cr: Punjab CM Mann
Working on solution as floods in Panchganga affect people, crops: Maha CM
Salman Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar charged with attempted murder, assault
Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes but still above danger mark: Officials
West Bengal logs 461 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 5,884
Shrikant case: Swami Prasad sends defamation notice to Noida police chief
Over 7.4 mn cases settled during third National Lok Adalat today: NALSA
China calls for India to reiterate its support for one-China policy
Didn't let China infiltrate into India's territory: Rajnath Singh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
'One MLA, One Pension' scheme notified, will save Rs 100 cr: Punjab CM Mann
Tricolour to be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites in country: Minister
Business Standard

Karnataka records 1,329 Covid-19 cases, five deaths; active tally at 10,105

The health department said in its daily COVID bulletin that 1,614 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,79,155 till date.

Topics
Karnataka | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,329 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities in the state to 40,29,446 and 40,144 respectively, the health department said.

The department said in its daily COVID bulletin that 1,614 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,79,155 till date. Active cases stood at 10,105.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 791 fresh.

There were 55 fresh cases in Hassan, 50 in Ballari, 46 in Raichur, 38 each in Dharwad and Mysuru, and 30 in Davangere.

Dharwad reported two deaths while Ballari, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga had one death each while 27 districts had zero fatalities. Bidar had zero infections and no fatality on Sunday.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.26 per cent, the department said.

As many as 31,154 tests were conducted, those included 22,967 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.82 crore till date.

There were 47,299 inoculations, taking the total vaccination tally to 11.73 crore so far, the department said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 00:21 IST

`