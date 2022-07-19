West Bengal logs 2,243 new Covid cases, 6 deaths; active count at 28,969

on Tuesday registered six more COVID-19-related deaths, raising the toll to 21,288, a bulletin by the state health department said.

At least 2,243 fresh cases were recorded, taking the tally to 20,74,550, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 15.37 per cent.

The state currently has 28,969 active cases.

As many as 20,24,293 people have recovered from the disease in Bengal, including 2,851 since Monday.

Since Tuesday, 14,590 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

