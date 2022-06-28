Mumbai logs 1,290 new Covid cases, two deaths; active tally nearly 12,000

-
Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 1,290 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the infection.
It raised the caseload in the city to 11,09,723, and death toll to 19,606, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The daily count of infections rose by 228 from 1,062 cases reported on Monday, while the death toll dropped to two from five deaths the previous day.
With a recovery rate of 97 per cent, Mumbai currently has 11,988 active cases.
India's financial capital has been reporting COVID-19 cases in four digits since June 7, except on June 25 when it recorded 840 infections.
Of the latest cases, 1,185 patients were asymptomatic and 105 were hospitalised, the bulletin stated.
Of 24,772 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients, only 618 were occupied. As many as 70 patients are on oxygen support including 17 admitted in the last 24 hours.
The city's count of recoveries stands at 10,78,129, including 1,779 patients who recovered in the last 24 hours.
Since Monday evening, 11,012 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking the total of tests done so far to 1,74,99,597.
The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai was 0.149 per cent for the period between June 21-27, and caseload doubling rate was 443 days.
