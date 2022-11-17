Maharashtra sees 108 new Covid cases, 131 recover; active tally 859

-
ALSO READ
Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
China reports 181 new local cases of Covid; one death in Shanghai
Maharashtra logs 2,082 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active count at 12,102
-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 108 COVID-19 cases and 131 recoveries, while the fatality count stood unchanged, a health official said.
The state's tally is 81,34,891, its recovery count stands at 79,85,630, and the toll remains 1,48,402, he said.
The addition to the tally is a dip from the 156 cases reported on Wednesday, he added.
The active tally of the Maharashtra was 859, he added.
Mumbai led with 26 of the new cases, the official said.
As per health department data, the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent.
So far, 8,54,89,644 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 13,617 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 108; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 859; Tests: 13,617.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 22:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU