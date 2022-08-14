JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra logs 2,082 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active count at 12,102

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,082 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, which raised its overall tally to 8,072,340 and toll to 148,171, an official said

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash
Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,082 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, which raised its overall tally to 80,72,340 and toll to 1,48,171, an official said.

The count of recoveries rose to 79,12,067 after 1,824 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The latest fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Pune and Satara, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 12,102 active cases.

As per the official data, Mumbai circle recorded 1,352 new cases, followed by Pune with 284, Nagpur 150, Nashik 119, Kolhapur 66, Latur 46, Akola 38 and Aurangabad 27.

Mumbai accounts for 5,041 active cases, followed by 2,007 in Pune and 1,467 in Thane, the data revealed.

A total of 8,36,45,813 swab samples were examined in the state, of which 32,134 were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate stands at 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent, the data stated.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,72,340; fresh cases 2,082; death toll 1,48,171; recoveries 79,12,067; active cases 12,102; total tests 8,36,45,813.

First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 19:36 IST

