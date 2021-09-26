Maharashtra sees 3,206 Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths, 3,292 recoveries

-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,206 new coronavirus positive cases and 36 fatalities while 3,292 patients recovered, the health department said.
The new additions pushed the tally of infections in Maharashtra to 65,44,325 and the death toll to 1,38,870. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra stands at 63,64,027 which leaves the state with 37,860 active cases, as per the official statement.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.24 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
With 1,65,990 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra rose to 5,81,58,000.
Mumbai city reported 477 new cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections to 7,41,237 and the death toll to 16,084, the statement said.
Mumbai division recorded 990 cases and seven fatalities which raised the number of cases to 16,73,025 and the toll to 35,232, it said.
Nashik division reported 819 cases including 680 in Ahmednagar district. The Pune division logged 1,032 cases including 446 in the Pune district. Kolhapur division added 242 fresh cases.
Aurangabad division reported 33 new cases and the Latur division 70 infections including 32 in the Beed district.
Akola and Nagpur divisions in the Vidarbha region did not report any COVID-19 fatality during the day. Akola division saw five new cases and and the Nagpur division 15 cases.
Akola district including Akola city, the Amravati district including Amravati city, the Washim district, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts did not report any new COVID-19 infections.
No COVID-19 case was reported in the Hingoli district and Parbhani city during the day. Also, no fresh COVID-19 death was reported in this region.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 65,44,325, deaths 1,38,870, recoveries 63,64,027, active cases 37,860, total tests 5,81,58,000.
