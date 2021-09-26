Nashik Covid update: Reports 100 fresh Covid-19 cases, 113 recoveries

district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 100 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 4,08,078, while 113 patients recovered, health officials said.

The death toll rose to 8,624 after one patient succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, they said.

With 113 patients discharged on Sunday, the total count of recoveries in the district rose to 3,98,448.

With 2,592 new tests, the number of samples examined for so far in the district went up to 25,63,212, they added.

