Covid-19: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated against coronavirus in India

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
-
The Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday said 53.5 per cent of people in the 18-44 age group have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.
According to the Ministry, 34,66,84,035 people in this age bracket have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 7,34,36,483 have received both the doses.
In the age group of 45-59 years, 28.3 per cent of people have been vaccinated which includes 15,59,65,608 people with one dose and 7,35,71,780 people with both doses.
Similarly, in the senior citizen age group i.e. above 60 years, 9,94,61,207 people have received one dose of the vaccine while 5,46,03,690 have been jabbed twice.
India has so far vaccinated 85,60,81,527 people with 68,42,786 being inoculated during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.
Meanwhile, the country recorded 28,336 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported were slightly lesser than what was recorded on Saturday. The death toll has now mounted to 4,46,918.
--IANS
uj/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU