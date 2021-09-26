Jammu and Kasmhir Covid update: 175 recoveries, 127 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
-
Recoveries remained ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Sunday for the second consecutive day with 175 recoveries, 127 cases, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 39 recoveries, and 23 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 136 recoveries, 104 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.
Cases of black fungus stayed at 46.
As many as 329,008 people in J&K have been infected with coronavirus, out of which 323,072 have recovered, while 4,422 have succumbed.
There are 1,514 active cases, out of which 240 are from the Jammu division and 1,274 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU