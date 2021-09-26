Jammu and Kasmhir Covid update: 175 recoveries, 127 fresh cases

Recoveries remained ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Sunday for the second consecutive day with 175 recoveries, 127 cases, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 39 recoveries, and 23 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 136 recoveries, 104 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.

Cases of black fungus stayed at 46.

As many as 329,008 people in J&K have been infected with coronavirus, out of which 323,072 have recovered, while 4,422 have succumbed.

There are 1,514 active cases, out of which 240 are from the Jammu division and 1,274 from the Kashmir division.

