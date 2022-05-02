Maharashtra sees 92 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,016

-
-
Maharashtra reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them in the Mumbai Circle, and one more death on Monday, taking the overall tally in the state to 78,77,993 and the toll to 1,47,844, a health department official said.
The active caseload of the state was 1,016, with Mumbai accounting for 639 and Pune 215, while 12 districts have no coronavirus patient under treatment, the official pointed out.
So far, 77,29,133 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 79 in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, the fatality rate at 1.87 per cent and positivity rate, or cases per 100 tests, at 0.006 per cent.
Of the 92 new cases, 65 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, which covers the entire metropolitan region, including 56 from the country's financial capital. This was followed by 21 cases in the Pune Circle, two each in Kolhapur and Nashik, and one each in Nagpur and Akola Circles.
Latur and Aurangabad Circles did not report any new COVID-19 case, while the lone death took place in the Kolhapur Circle, state health department data showed.
With 14,060 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in Maharashtra went up to 8,02,26,370, the department said.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,993; fresh cases 92; death toll 1,47,844; recoveries 77,29,133; active cases 1,016; total tests 8,02,26,370.
