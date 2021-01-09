Maharashtra: Ten newborns die in Bhandara hospital fire, 7 rescued

-
ALSO READ
Retreating monsoon rains worry paddy farmers in Maharashtra
Gujarat: 9 evacuated after fire at govt hospital in Jamnagar; no injuries
Hindu Rao hospital nurse tests 'positive' again, NDMC says nothing to worry
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt to issue circular for rational use of remdesivir
Harsh Vardhan visits Delhi's GTB hospital to review vaccine dry run drill
-
Ten newborn babies died after
fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said.
All the infants were between a month and three months old, a doctor said.
Fire broke out in the Bhandara district hospital at around 2 am, he said. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued, he added.
Another doctor said a nurse first noticed smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital and alerted doctors and other staff who reached there in five minutes.
Fire brigade personnel rescued seven babies from the 'inbound ward' of the unit but could not save the 10 other babies, he said.
The cause of the fire in the four storeyed building is not known but could have been the result of an electrical short circuit, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU