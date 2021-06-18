Maharashtra: Thane district's Covid-19 tally up by 469, death toll by 37

With the addition of 469 positive cases, the infection count in district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,26,945, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of 37 patients during the day, taking the death toll in the district to 10,427.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.97 per cent at present, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,14,408, while the death toll stood at 2,456, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)