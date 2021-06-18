Maharashtra: Thane district's Covid-19 tally up by 469, death toll by 37

-
ALSO READ
Thane district's Covid-19 caseload rises by 506, death toll up by 5
Maha: Thane's Covid-19 count rises by 818, death toll by six in 24 hours
Maharashtra: Thane sees 285 new coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hrs
Covid-19: India reports 26,624 new cases in 24 hrs, death toll at 1,45,477
Covid-19: India records 15,223 new cases, death toll mounts to 1,52,869
-
With the addition of 469 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,26,945, an official said on Friday.
These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.
The virus claimed the lives of 37 patients during the day, taking the death toll in the district to 10,427.
Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.97 per cent at present, he added.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the coronavirus case count has gone up to 1,14,408, while the death toll stood at 2,456, another official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU