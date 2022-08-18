JUST IN
Maharashtra: Thane records 227 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,606
BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua
Monkeypox cases rise globally; see 20% jump to over 35k cases, 12 deaths
Customs officers seize Gold worth Rs 11.78 lakh at Mangaluru Airport
Attrition to remain high as millennials demand better pay, promotion: PwC
Elon Musk tweets about parenting, sparks debate amid his followers
Jammu-Kashmir likely to witness mainly dry weather in next 24 hours: MeT
Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation against India
EAM Jaishankar visits temple in Thailand, highlights shared traditions
12,608 new Covid-19 cases in India; active cases decline to 101,343
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Thane records 227 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,606

As many as 227 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,425, a health official said on Thursday.

Topics
Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

As many as 227 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,425, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest infections on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,606 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938. The recovery count has reached 7,24,398, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 13:04 IST

`