Maharashtra: Thane records 227 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,606

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia is planning the largest buildings ever constructed at $500 bn
India records more than 16,000 fresh Covid-19 cases with 54 deaths
12,608 new Covid-19 cases in India; active cases decline to 101,343
India logs 16,299 Covid infections, actives cases decline to 125,076
Covid lab leak theory is dead. The virus came from a Wuhan market: Report
-
As many as 227 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,425, a health official said on Thursday.
With the addition of the latest infections on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,606 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938. The recovery count has reached 7,24,398, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 13:04 IST