Maharashtra: Thane records 43 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 390

With the addition of 43 coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has grown to 7,45,004, a health official said on Friday.
These cases were reported on Thursday and there are now 390 active cases in the district, he said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 as nobody succumbed to the infection on Thursday, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,33,377, the official added.
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:32 IST
