JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters poll-bound state of Karnataka
Indian monsoon season ends with 7% excess rainfall, says IMD
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma virtually inaugurates 50 upgraded schools
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan takes charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff
Two earthquakes jolt parts of northeast early on Friday: Official report
Uttar Pradesh teacher held under POCSO Act for misbehaving with girl
India, California to collaborate for innovation in zero-emission vehicles
Two encounters break out at Shopian and Baramulla in Jammu-Kashmir
AIIMS staffers cannot ask security guards to fetch refreshments: Director
CM Shinde announces Diwali bonus for health workers, employees, teachers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters poll-bound state of Karnataka
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Thane records 43 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 390

With the addition of 43 coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has grown to 7,45,004, a health official said on Friday.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

With the addition of 43 coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has grown to 7,45,004, a health official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday and there are now 390 active cases in the district, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 as nobody succumbed to the infection on Thursday, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,33,377, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU