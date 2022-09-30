Two earthquakes jolt parts of northeast early on Friday: Official report

JUST IN
Business Standard

Two earthquakes jolted parts of northeast early on Friday, an official report said.

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Two earthquakes jolted parts of northeast early on Friday, an official report said.

One had its epicentre in the neighbouring country of Myanmar, the second in Manipur.

A report by National Centre for Seismology said a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, with epicentre in Myanmar, was recorded at 3.52 am. It lay at a depth of 140 km.

Tremors were felt in Assam, including Guwahati.

The second 3.8-magnitude quake, with epicentre in Kamjong, Manipur, lay at a depth of 10 km.

It was reported at 7.53 am, the report said.

No news of any loss of life or property was received from any location as yet.

The northeastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 11:11 IST

