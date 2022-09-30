JUST IN
Two encounters break out at Shopian and Baramulla in Jammu-Kashmir
AIIMS staffers cannot ask security guards to fetch refreshments: Director
CM Shinde announces Diwali bonus for health workers, employees, teachers
Jharkhand cabinet gives nod for inter-state bus terminal in Jamshedpur
Rajasthan Governor appoints new VCs to eight universities for 3-year term
Five found dead after shooting in Central Texas neighbourhood in US
GIS 2023 will give flight to 'New India, New Uttar Pradesh': CM Adityanath
India to soon emerge as pillar of global economic revival: Piyush Goyal
North Western Railway to get five 'Vande Bharat' trains next year: Official
TMS Ep271: Free foodgrain, engineering workforce, crypto, abortion law
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
AIIMS staffers cannot ask security guards to fetch refreshments: Director
Business Standard

Two encounters break out at Shopian and Baramulla in Jammu-Kashmir

Two encounters are underway in Kashmir between terrorists and security forces at Chitragam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district and at Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Shopian

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and kashmir, Kulgam, encounter, security forces, army
Photo: ANI

Two encounters are underway in Kashmir between terrorists and security forces at Chitragam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district and at Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

"Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job."

The firefights started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.

After security forces cordoned off the areas, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

--IANS

zi/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 08:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU