Karnataka coronavirus update: 664 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka Coronavirus update: 1,606 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths
Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,674 fresh Covid-19 cases, 38 deaths
Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,213 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths
Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,301 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,262 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
-
Karnataka added 664 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 29,77,889 and the toll to 37,819.
The day also saw 711 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,27,740, leaving 12,301 active cases, a health department bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 196 cases and three deaths, it said.
After several weeks, Dakshina Kannada district, which was the second major COVID hotspot, saw a decline in numbers.
However, Mysuru on Sunday reported 101 fresh infections and one death.
Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 77 in Dakshina Kannada, 52 in Kodagu, 45 in Hassan, 43 in Uttara Kannada and 33 in Udupi.
Bagalkote, Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi and Raichur reported zero infections and no COVID-19 related deaths.
Twenty four districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.
A total of 1,26,386 samples were tested in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far in Karnataka to 4.80 crore.
The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 5.69 crore, with 21,971 people being inoculated on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU