Maharashtra: Thane reports 6,733 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths in a day

has added6,733 new cases of



coronavirus, raising the infection count in the district to 3,80,097, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 19 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,707, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in is 1.76 per cent, he added.

The number of active cases and recovered patients was not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 58,676 and the death toll at 1,260, another official said.

