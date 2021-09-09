Maharashtra: Water reaches 'alert' mark in Godavari river amid heavy rains

-
ALSO READ
Water level of Brahmaputra rises at warning level in Assam due to rainfall
From IoT-based sensors to flow meters, how tech is powering water mission
83 taluks in Karnataka declared 'flood-hit' following recent rainfall
ONGC pumps first gas from U1B deep-water well in KG basin
Jal Jeevan Mission starts to monitor and measure tap water supply
-
The water level in Godavari river has reached the "alert" mark amid heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region, and the phenomenon has occurred after nearly 15 years, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said on Thursday.
Chavan, who is also the guardian minister of the district, took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rainfall in the region.
Heavy rains have lashed Marathwada region over the last few days, with 31 people dying in rain-related accidents in a week, out of which seven deaths occurred in Nanded.
Speaking to reporters, Chavan said, "Water has reached the 'alert' mark in Godavari river. This phenomenon is being seen after 15 years. Over the years, several buildings have come up along the river, and I have also seen that some structures have been built in nullahs in Nanded city."
The minister held meetings with officials from the local administration and visited Godavari river.
People whose homes were flooded due to heavy rains will get aid, Chavan said, adding that he also took stock of the losses in agriculture and infrastructure sectors in the district.
According to officials, Nanded has received 962.7 mm rain so far this monsoon, which is 118 per cent of its average annual rainfall.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU