Maharashtra water resources dept engineer held for taking Rs 90,000 bribe

An assistant engineer of the
Maharashtra Water Resources department was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 from a farmer who had sought permission to lift water from a river in Pune district, an ACB official said.
The accused Monika Nanaware (31), posted in the lift irrigation division of the department, has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
As per the ACB, Nanaware had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh from the complainant farmer from Maval tehsil who had sought permission to allow him to lift water from the Pawana river.
"After the bargain, the bribe money was reduced to Rs 90,000. Meanwhile, the complainant approached the ACB against the engineer," the official said.
