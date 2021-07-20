Maharashtra, WB told to take action to stop fraudulent vaccine camps: Govt

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls
West Bengal polls: EC notice to Mamata for 'communal' appeal at poll rally
-
Fraudulent vaccination camps in Maharashtra and West Bengal have come to the notice of the Centre and both the state governments have been directed to probe these and take stringent actions to prevent such incidents in future, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar was replying to a question in the House whether the instances of fraudulent vaccination camps have come to the notice of the Union Government.
She said such instances of malpractices in Maharashtra and West Bengal have come to notice of the Government of India wherein on the pretext of Covid vaccination, it is alleged that some other product was administered to beneficiaries and the reported vaccination session was not conducted through CoWIN.
"The Ministry of Health has directed to both the state governments to investigate these incidences and take stringent actions so that such fraudulent incidences are not repeated in future.
"Further, communication has also been sent to all states and UTs that all beneficiaries should be registered on Co-WIN portal and all such vaccination sessions should be recorded on Co-WIN," Pawar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU