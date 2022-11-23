Majority of shoppers in APAC concern about price hike on essentials: Survey

A significant number of shoppers in the Asia Pacific region are concerned about the rise in prices of everyday essentials, Zebra Technologies said on Wednesday.

The company is into providing retail technology and automation solutions.

"76 per cent in APAC are concerned about inflationary price increases on everyday essentials, they are not necessarily leaving stores without the items they wanted due to price," the company said in a report.

The company surveyed 1,006 entities, including 750 shoppers, in the APAC region.

About eight-in-10 shoppers in APAC prioritise their spending with retailers that offer easy returns.

"Nearly half of surveyed retailers are converting space in their stores for order pick-up, supporting consumer fulfillment preferences. Mobile ordering continues to increase, with around eight-in-10 shoppers and nine-in-10 millennials using it, and around seven-in-10 shoppers wanting more retailers to offer such services," the report said.

