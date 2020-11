Malabar 2020 drill in pics: US supercarrier Nimitz joins INS Vikramaditya

The mega exercise is taking place at a time India and China are locked in an over six-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has majorly strained the ties between the two countries. China has been suspicious about the purpose of the as it feels that the annual war game is an effort to contain its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The participation of the US strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the exercise will significantly enhance its overall impact. The USS Nimitz is the world's largest warship. A carrier battle group or carrier strike group is a mega naval fleet comprising an aircraft carrier, accompanied by a large number of destroyers, frigates and other ships. In the exercise, the Nimitz will be accompanied by cruiser Princeton and destroyer Sterett in addition to P8A maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The Royal Australian Navy will be represented by frigate Ballarat along with its integral helicopter.

