Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai police again

Mumbai police on Wednesday asked actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 23 and 24 respectively over their "objectionable comments" on social media aimed at spreading communal tension.
This is the third time Mumbai police have asked the actor to appear before the Bandra police in the matter.
They were earlier asked to be present on October 26 and 27 respectively but failed to appear. They were later asked to appear on November 9 and 10 but did not do so.
Kangana had informed police that she was busy with a wedding in the family and will be available after November 15.
Mumbai police had issued the second notice to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel on November 3 and ordered them to appear before it on November 9 and 10 respectively. Both the sisters were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through posts on social media.
Bandra police on October 21 issued a notice to Kangana and her sister to record statements in the case. Ranaut's lawyer then informed police that she was in Himachal Pradesh and busy with the wedding preparations.
The Bandra metropolitan magistrate's court last month ordered police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed, referring to the tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister.
Police filed an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention) and also asked Kangana and her sister to appear before the police.
