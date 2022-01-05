Malaysia reports 2,842 new Covid-19 infections, 31 additional deaths

-
ALSO READ
Malaysia detects first case of omicron variant in South African student
Malaysia reports 3,160 new Covid-19 infections, 25 new deaths
Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'
Amid threat of new Covid strain, Brazil, Saudi Arabia ban travel to Africa
Covid-19: Saudi to lift entry ban from six countries, including India, Pak
-
Malaysia reported 2,842 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,769,886, according to the health ministry.
Some 332 of the new cases are imported, with 2,510 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
Another 31 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,591.
About 2,862 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,698,613.
There are 39,682 active cases with 252 being held in intensive care and 134 of those in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 241,595 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 79.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 21 percent have received boosters.
Meanwhile Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Tuesday that another four local transmissions of the Omicron variant have been detected.
"All four cases are close contacts of positive COVID-19 Omicron cases who returned to Malaysia after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 12 and were confirmed positive for the Omicron variant on Dec. 24," he said in a statement, adding that overall Malaysia has a total of 122 confirmed Omicron cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU