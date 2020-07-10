JUST IN
Kanpur encounter LIVE updates: Gangster Vikas Dubey killed, says UP Police
Business Standard

Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead in encounter: All you need to know

Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The accident

One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back history-sheeter Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rains.

The encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot.

The scene

Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire.

Rushed to hospital

Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in a blood-soaked condition  and he was declared dead.

The Gang

Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an alleged accomplice of main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, at a hospital after being arrested, in Kanpur.

Five members of the Vikas Dubey gang have been killed in police encounters over the past seven days.

The Ujjain connection

Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

Backgrounder

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.


First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 09:07 IST

