Mamata govt to table resolution against new farm laws in Assembly tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
TMC alleges BJP captured its offices, claims admin acting as mute spectator
Bengal: Dilip Ghosh says 'corona is over', TMC asks him to visit a doctor
CAPF must be deployed 15 days before polling day in WB: BJP writes to ECI
The million-dollar question: Can BJP dethrone Mamata in West Bengal?
West Bengal BJP sets target of inducting 2 million Muslims by December
-
The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will table a resolution during an Assembly session on Thursday, demanding the withdrawal of new farm laws.
The two-day Assembly session will begin on January 27 and the resolution will be tabled under Rule 169 on January 28, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.
After Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi, West Bengal will be the sixth state to pass a resolution against the new farm laws.
Earlier in December last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a 3-day protest in Kolkata in support of farmers against the new farm laws.
Meanwhile, the violence broke out during a tractor rally on Tuesday in various parts of the national capital. Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.
Over 100 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police sources.
As per Delhi Police, at least 22 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally yesterday.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU