Manish Sisodia's condition stable, to undergo another Covid-19 test soon

-
ALSO READ
Delhi: Kejriwal directs authorities to take steps to prevent Covid spread
Delhi sitting on a time bomb? 550,000 cases by July-end, says Sisodia
Rising Covid-19 cases will plateau after 10-15 days: Delhi Health Minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi test Covid positive
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has fever; coronavirus test today
-
The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a state-run facility here, is stable, and he will undergo another coronavirus test in a couple of days, officials said on Thursday.
He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday from being under home isolation after he had contracted the infection.
"He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation," a senior doctor of the hospital said.
The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.
"He will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days," the doctor said.
Asked if he has any comorbidities, the doctor, also a senior official said, "he has hypertension".
The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to the hospital at around 4 pm after he complained of fever and low oxygen level.
"He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly," a senior official said on Wednesday.
Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation. He was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14.
Sisodia is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contact COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU