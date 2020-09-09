Delhi: Kejriwal directs authorities to take steps to prevent Covid spread

Amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister on Wednesday directed medical superintendents and senior officials to takeevery possible step to prevent the spread of the virus in the city.

The chief minister held a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, senior officials and medical superintendents of government-run hospitals.

"Had a review meeting with Health Minister, Chief Secretary, senior officials and MS of govt hospitals. I have directed all MS and authorities to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of Corona and assured the hospitals of full support in this regard," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 3,609 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in 76 days, as a record over 45,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

The single-day casecount on Tuesday was the highest since June 25, when the city had recorded 3,390 cases.On June 23, had recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases so far.

The figure on Tuesday also surpassed Sunday's figure when the national capital had recorded 3,256 cases.

In an interview to PTI, Jain had said that the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital will "plateau" after ten days or so.

"One of the main reasons why we are seeing such a rise in the number of fresh cases is because we are going aggressive as far as testing is concerned. We have been conducting tests in markets, crowded places, mohalla clinics, hospitals, and many other places," Jain had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)