India coronavirus update: Over 570,000 cases, above 91,000 deaths

With a spike of 86,508 coronavirus cases in 24 hours India's tally on Thursday reached 57,32,518 and there were 1,129 deaths in one day.
Out of the total cases, 9,66,382 are currently active, 46,74,987 have been discharged, while 91,149 lost the battle against the viral disease.
Continuing with its record, India posted 81.55 per cent of recoveries while the fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,63,799 cases, including 33,886 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,56,569 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,74,36,031.
