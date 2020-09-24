Maharashtra coronavirus update: 1,935 cases in Thane, tally at 163,594

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 1,796 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Thane district
2,639 new coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra's Pune district
Nagpur records single-day spike of over 1,300 new coronavirus cases
Mahrashtra: Thane's Covid-19 count touches 96,960, death toll at 2,718
Coronavirus update: Pune reports highest single-day spike of 1,251 cases
-
Thane district of Maharashtra has
added 1,935 new COVID-19 cases, taking it tally to 1,63,594, an official said on Thursday.
The number of deaths has gone up to
4,234 with the addition of 29 fatalities on Wednesday, the official from the district administration said.
As of now, there are 18,345 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,41,015 patients have recovered, he said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 86.20 per cent and the mortality rate stands at 2.59 per cent.
Kalyan town in the district has so far reported 39,931 COVID-19 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-34,174 and Thane city- 33,990, the official said.
Out of the total number of deaths, Thane city has reported 945 fatalities, Kalyan-785 and Navi Mumbai-717.
In neighbouring Palghar, the COVID-19 case count has reached 32,980 and the death toll has risen to 629, a district administration official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU