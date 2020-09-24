Maharashtra coronavirus update: 1,935 cases in Thane, tally at 163,594

district of has



added 1,935 new COVID-19 cases, taking it tally to 1,63,594, an official said on Thursday.

The number of deaths has gone up to



4,234 with the addition of 29 fatalities on Wednesday, the official from the district administration said.

As of now, there are 18,345 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,41,015 patients have recovered, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 86.20 per cent and the mortality rate stands at 2.59 per cent.

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported 39,931 COVID-19 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-34,174 and city- 33,990, the official said.

Out of the total number of deaths, city has reported 945 fatalities, Kalyan-785 and Navi Mumbai-717.

In neighbouring Palghar, the COVID-19 case count has reached 32,980 and the death toll has risen to 629, a district administration official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)