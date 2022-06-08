Many vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at Jamia Nagar's metro parking

-
A fire broke out at a metro parking area in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning causing damages to at least 90 vehicles, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
No causality was reported, they added.
Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call regarding a fire incident in main Tikona Park in the Jamia Nagar area was received at around 5 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"Several vehicles including, 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaw caught fire in a metro parking," he said, adding the blaze has been brought under control.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Gard said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
