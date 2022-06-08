Uttarakhand bus mishap prompts MP govt to look into road safety issues

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand bus accident: MP CM Chouhan takes stock of relief operation
Victims' bodies in bus accident to be brought back by IAF aircraft: MP CM
24 dead after bus en route Yamunotri falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
MP court issues notices to CM Chouhan, 2 others in defamation case
Shivraj Singh Chouhan becomes longest serving BJP Chief Minister
-
The death of 25 tourists in a bus accident in Uttarakhand has prompted the Madhya Pradesh government to look into road safety issues in the state. The government has decided to set up a three-member panel to prepare a report on road accidents, especially of the passenger buses.
This committee will have three cabinet ministers -- Gopal Bhargava (PWD minister), Govind Singh Rajput (transport minister) and Arvind Singh Bhadoria (cooperative and public service minister), who will be tasked to review the activities conducted for road safety. Besides reviewing the causes of road accidents in the state, the committee will also be looking for necessary measures to be adopted for this purpose.
A decision on this was taken during the discussion on Uttarakhand bus accident. At least 25 people from Madhya Pradesh were killed after the bus they were travelling in fell in a deep gorge on Sunday. All those who died in the accident were from Panna-Chhatarpur districts of Madhya Pradesh.
During a discussion with the cabinet ministers on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his concern over bus mishap in Uttarakhand. He stressed upon the need to examine the cause of accidents and also sought suggestions to rectify.
The chief minister also expressed the need to analyse the causes of recent road accidents in different districts -- Betul, Khandwa, Rewa and Panna. Subsequently, he directed to constitute a panel of three ministers to prepare a report on road safety issues in the state.
A recent bus mishap incident took place on Tuesday in Rewa district where a bus carrying around 30 passengers overturned, leaving more than 15 people injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU