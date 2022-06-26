Maruti's former managing director V Krishnamurthy passes away at 97

-
Dr Venkataraman Krishnamurthy, former chairman and managing director of Maruti Udyog Limited (now Maruti Suzuki), passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday. He has two sons, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Born in Tamil Nadu, Krishnamurthy was known as the 'Father of public sector undertakings in India'. Throughout his career, Dr V Krishnamurthy held important positions at BHEL, Maruti Udyog Limited, SAIL and GAIL.
Dr V Krishnamurthy was the Chairman and CEO of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Maruti Udyog Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and GAIL (India) Limited. He was conferred with India's fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 1973 for the civil services category.
SAIL family deeply mourns the sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr. Venkataraman Krishnamurthy, ex-Chairman, @SAILsteel on 26th June, 2022. pic.twitter.com/q7Fa5zyhmM— SAIL #SAILSwarnaJayanti #SSJ #AmritMahotsav (@SAILsteel) June 26, 2022
