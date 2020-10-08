Mass movement can defeat Covid, says Gehlot, welcomes Centre's jan andolan

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to launch an awareness campaign to check the spread of novel coronavirus, saying the pandemic can be defeated only with a mass movement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'jan andolan' campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday in view of upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.
Gehlot said the state government has already started such a campaign which is running successfully.
"It is good that the central govt will also be launching a mass awareness campaign against corona. In Rajasthan, we already started such a campaign, 'Corona Ke Viruddh Jan-andolan' from 2nd October, Gandhi Jayanti, which is running successfully," the chief minister tweeted.
"Corona can be defeated only with mass movement," Gehlot said.
He said people in the state are overwhelmingly participating in the 'Jan-andolan' against the coronavirus.
"The message conveyed through the campaign is, we need not be scared of the virus but take precautions. As a result of the mass movement, more and more people are wearing masks, keeping social distance when in public, washing hands and encouraging others to do so," he said.
The chief minister said common people are participating in every way and distributing masks as well.
"In Rajasthan, we will defeat the virus with people's participation and support," he hoped.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU