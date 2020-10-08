Maharashtra coronavirus update: 2,353 new Covid cases reported in Pune

Pune district reported 2,353 new



cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 2,99,353, a health official said on Wednesday evening.

The death toll in the district reached 6,970 with 69 persons succumbing to the infection during this period.

"Of 2,353 cases, 959 were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 1,51,402 patients. However, 1,060 patients were also discharged from city hospitals," the official said.

570 new cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits where the case count now stands at 81,942.

