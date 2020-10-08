Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,311 new Covid cases, 9 more deaths reported

-
-
Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 1,311 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,46,673, while the death toll rose to 3,531 as nine more succumbed.
In October so far, the state has added 9,279 cases, at a daily average of 1,325.
Meanwhile, 1,414 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,26,657, while there are 16,485 active cases, out of which 86 critical patients are on ventilator.
Hotspot Surat continued to lead the daily chart with 280 cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 188, Rajkot with 134 cases, Vadodara with 123 and Jamnagar with 93 cases.
Mehsana saw 53 cases, Gandhinagar 51, Junagadh 39, Amreli and Banaskantha 33 each, Bhavnagar and Kutch 27 each, Patan 25, Bharuch 21, Panchmahals and Sabarkantha 20 each, Morbi 15, Anand and Narmada 14 each, Navsari 13, Gir-Somnath and Tapi 12 each, Surendranagar 10, Mahisagar and Kheda nine each, Dahod, Botad, and Devbhumi Dwarka seven each, Aravalli five, Porbandar four, Chotta Udepur three, Valsad two and Dang one.
Of the new deaths, four were in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Vadodara and Mehsana.
Ahmedabad leads with 1,835 Covid deaths, while 796 have died in Surat, 195 in Vadodara, 146 in Rajkot, 79 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.
Health authorities have so far conducted 48,06,040 RT-PCR tests, while 6,11,020 people are quarantined.
--IANS
amc/vd
